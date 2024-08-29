Toyota to Extend Operation Halt until Fri. Due to Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it will suspend production at its all 14 plants in Japan until Friday due to powerful Typhoon Shanshan.

The Japanese auto giant decided to extend a domestic production halt to secure employees' safety, it said, adding that parts distribution to those factories has been disrupted by the typhoon.

Most of the Toyota group factories already ceased vehicle output from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. The automaker will decide whether to resume operations at the plants next week on Friday evening.

This is the group's first complete domestic production suspension since the one in August last year caused by an internal system glitch.

