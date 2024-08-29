Ex-LDP Lawmaker Horii Summarily Indicted over 2 Money Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Thursday summarily indicted Manabu Horii, a former House of Representatives lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, over two separate money cases.

Tokyo Summary Court on the same day fined him 1 million yen and suspended his civil rights for three years.

According to the indictments, Horii, 52, allegedly distributed a total of 380,000 yen in condolence money and other funeral offerings worth 230,000 yen to 52 voters in his constituency in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido through his secretaries between October 2021 and October 2023, in violation of the public offices election law.

Horii is also charged with violating the political funds control law by failing to include a total of 17.14 million yen in his political group's financial statements for 2019 to 2021. He received the money from an LDP faction he belonged to. The faction, once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is at the center of a high-profile "slush fund" scandal involving LDP factions.

In the slush fund scandal, public prosecutors had not indicted LDP lawmakers whose unreported funds were less than 30 million yen. But they decided to indict Horii after determining that his case was especially malicious, such as that he may have used such funds for funeral offerings.

