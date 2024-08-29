Japan's Domestic Vehicle Production Rebounds in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Combined vehicle production in Japan by eight major domestic automakers in July rose 2.9 pct from a year earlier to 760,000 units, the first increase in two months, the companies' data showed Thursday.

Production at Daihatsu Motor Co. leaped 25.7 pct, recovering from a drop due to its safety test fraud, and output at Suzuki Motor Corp. increased 8.9 pct, buoyed by the popularity of its Spacia minivehicle. The two companies' brisk performances pushed up the combined production figure.

Seven firms except Nissan Motor Co. saw their production expand. Output at Toyota Motor Corp. edged up 0.1 pct though it continued to suspend manufacturing of some car models due to certification irregularities.

Production at Mazda Motor Corp. went up 8.7 pct as output of its passenger cars, such as the Mazda3 sedan, was boosted.

Nissan saw its production fall by 18.1 pct due to a decrease in output of models including the X-Trail SUV.

