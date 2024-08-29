Heatwave Lifts Tokyo Household Spending Above Average

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--July-August household consumption spending in Tokyo is estimated to be 39,063 million yen higher than a usual level thanks to the scorching heat, Teikoku Databank Ltd. has reported.

Per-family spending jumped an estimated 3,122 yen. Purchases of air conditioners, beverages and ice cream were vigorous, the private research firm pointed out.

The firm studied the impact of the record-breaking high temperatures this summer on household consumption in the capital.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the average daily high temperature stood at 33.5 degrees Celsius for July, up 3.6 degrees from the 1991-2020 average, and at an estimated 33.4 degrees for August, up 2.1 degrees.

Reflecting the soaring mercury, per-household consumption spending was calculated to be 2,621 yen higher than an average level for the 30 years in July and 3,623 yen higher in August, Teikoku Databank said.

