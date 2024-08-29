Japan Posts Record Rise in Average Minimum Wage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The average minimum hourly wage among Japan's prefectures will rise by 51 yen from the previous year to 1,055 yen in fiscal 2024, the sharpest increase ever, the labor ministry said Thursday.

Of the 47 prefectures, 27 have decided to raise their minimum hourly wages by more than 50 yen after the central government recommended a 50-yen hike. The new minimum wages will be implemented on Oct. 1 or later.

Among the prefectures, Tokushima's minimum wage will jump 84 yen to 980 yen, followed by an increase of 59 yen each in Iwate and Ehime, 58 yen in Shimane and 57 yen in Tottori.

The minimum wage hikes come in line with the historic pay increases achieved in this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations in the country amid severe inflation and labor shortages.

All prefectures will now have minimum wages above 950 yen, with 16 to see minimum wages above 1,000 yen. Tokyo will have the highest minimum wage, at 1,163 yen, while Akita will have the lowest, at 951 yen. The gap between the highest and lowest will shrink by 8 yen from fiscal 2023.

