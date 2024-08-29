Japan Govt Upgrades Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 15 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government raised its basic economic assessment for the first time in 15 months in a monthly report released on Thursday, reflecting stronger private consumption, as well as continued strength in corporate profits and business investment.

"The Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace, although it recently appears to be pausing in part," the Cabinet Office said in the August report, adding "in part" to the July assessment.

By category, the government upgraded its view on private consumption, also for the first time in 15 months, saying that private consumption "shows movements of picking up recently, while weakness remains in some sectors."

The government attributed the upward revision to strong sales of new automobiles as well as of air conditioners, televisions and other home electronics thanks to demand linked to the scorching summer heat and the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Still, consumer sentiment was slow to recover amid inflation, and a rebound in travel demand seems to have paused, Cabinet Office officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]