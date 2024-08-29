Japan Education Ministry Plans to Boost Teacher Allowances

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry plans to boost so-called teacher adjustment allowances to 13 pct of basic salaries from the current 4 pct, it was learned Thursday.

Funds for the measure are included in the ministry's budget request for fiscal 2025, which was released on the day.

The allowances are paid to teachers at public schools in lieu of overtime pay.

The ministry also plans to increase the number of elementary, junior high and other teachers by 7,653, as part of efforts to correct long working hours.

The general-account budget request totals 5,953 billion yen, up 11.5 pct from the fiscal 2024 budget.

