5 Found Dead, Dozens Injured as Typhoon Shanshan Hits Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Five people have been found dead and dozens injured as Typhoon Shanshan is hitting Japan.

A man in his 80s died in the collapse of a two-story house in the town of Kamiita, Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday afternoon.

In the central city of Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, three people died after heavy rain triggered a landslide that struck their home on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, a work boat capsized at a port in the southwestern city of Kagoshima on Wednesday night, leaving its 64-year-old captain missing. A floating body was later found nearby. Authorities are working to identify the body.

The typhoon also injured 35 people in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki and 24 in neighboring Kagoshima Prefecture.

