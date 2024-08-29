Tokaido Shinkansen Services to Be Partially Halted Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services will be halted between Mishima and Nagoya stations throughout Friday as Typhoon Shanshan approaches, Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, announced Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, JR Tokai partially suspended Tokaido Shinkansen operations as the rain gauge in Shizuoka Prefecture reached the limit. Later, it announced the cancellation of Tokaido Shinkansen operations for the rest of the day, saying that there was no prospect of the heavy rain weakening.

On Friday, JR Tokai plans to run around two Kodama Shinkansen trains per hour on both the inbound and outbound lines between Tokyo Station and Mishima Station in Shizuoka and between Nagoya Station in the central prefecture of Aichi and Shin-Osaka Station in the western prefecture of Osaka.

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, will halt Sanyo Shinkansen services between Hiroshima Station in the western prefecture of Hiroshima and Hakata Station in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka throughout Friday.

Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, will also suspend Shinkansen services between Hakata Station and Kagoshima-Chuo Station in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, all day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]