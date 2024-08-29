JGB Interest Costs Seen Topping 10 T. Yen for 1st Time in 10 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry said Thursday that it is seeking 10,932 billion yen in its fiscal 2025 general-account budget request to pay interest on Japanese government bonds.

It would be the first time since fiscal 2015 for annual JGB interest costs to top 10 trillion yen, reflecting a rise in long-term JGB yields following the Bank of Japan's policy rate hikes earlier this year.

JGB interest costs have hovered around 8 trillion to 9 trillion yen since 2016, thanks to the BOJ's massive monetary easing policy.

In the fiscal 2025 budget request, the ministry will seek a total of 28,911.6 billion yen for debt-servicing costs, also including principal repayments, up 7 pct from the record high of roughly 27 trillion yen, set for fiscal 2024.

The ministry will raise its assumed JGB interest rate to 2.1 pct for fiscal 2025. The rate was last above 2 pct for fiscal 2016. It was kept at 1.1 pct from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2023, and was raised to 1.9 pct for fiscal 2024.

