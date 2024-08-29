Britain Set to Join TPP This Year

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The British government said Thursday that the country is now set to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement by Dec. 15, having secured the sixth and final ratification as Peru completed its ratification process.

Britain will become the 12th member of the TPP, and the first new member since the agreement originally went into effect in late 2018.

Japan and other original TPP members formally approved Britain's accession in July last year.

The expanded agreement will make more than 99 pct of British goods exports to other TPP countries tariff-free. It will also eliminate British tariffs on Japanese rice.

