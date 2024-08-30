Japan Discusses Fisheries Industry Aid amid China's Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday discussed measures to support the fisheries industry, hit by China's prolonged import ban on Japanese fishery products.

"We've confirmed we'll firmly maintain without any change our commitment to take full responsibility" over the matter, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of relevant ministers.

He said that the commitment will remain the same until Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. completes the discharges of tritium-containing treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into sea.

Kishida showed his intent to maintain assistance measures to let fisheries industry people continue their work.

"We'll do our utmost to assist the fisheries industry nationwide by steadily implementing these measures, as well as steps in an economic stimulus package expected to be decided in autumn," he added.

