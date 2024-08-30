Jimoto Holdings to Delay Public Money Repayment by 13 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regional banking group Jimoto Holdings Inc. is in the final phase of talks with the Financial Services Agency on pushing back by 13 years the Sept. 30 deadline for a subsidiary's repayment of 20 billion yen in public funds, it was learned Friday.

Jimoto Holdings will make a formal decision on the deadline extension at a board meeting the same day, informed sources said. An FSA panel of experts is expected to screen the group's new repayment plan shortly.

The unit, Kirayaka Bank, which mainly operates in the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata, received the public funds in 2009 under the country's financial function reinforcement law.

Though making efforts to improve profitability, the bank has failed to achieve a turnaround due to factors including accounting irregularities at a borrower, causing Jimoto Holdings to suffer a group net loss for the second straight year in fiscal 2023, which ended in March this year. The net loss in the latest year totaled 23,462 million yen, expanding from the preceding year's 7,082 million yen.

With the subsidiary facing difficulties repaying the public funds by the end of September, the parent holding company has been in talks with the FSA to seek a new deadline.

