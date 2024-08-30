All Tokaido Shinkansen Operations Halted Due to Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--All operations of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line between Tokyo and Osaka were suspended from the first train on Friday due to the approaching Typhoon Shanshan.

Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, had planned a scheduled operation suspension only between the Shinkansen line's Mishima Station in Shizuoka Prefecture and Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, both in central Japan.

The Shinkansen operator, however, has decided also to halt services in the remaining sections, between Tokyo and Mishima stations and between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations.

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, suspended Sanyo Shinkansen services between Hiroshima Station in western Japan and Hakata Station in the Kyushu southwestern region from the first train on Friday. It also reduced the number of Shinkansen services operating between Hiroshima and Shin-Osaka in the western city of Osaka to four per hour.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have decided to cancel 633 flights, mainly those departing from or to Kyushu and the neighboring Chugoku western region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]