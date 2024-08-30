Tokaido Shinkansen Operations Halted Due to Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--All operations of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line between Tokyo and Osaka were halted temporarily Friday due to heavy rain in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka from the approaching Typhoon Shanshan.

Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, had planned a scheduled operation suspension only between the Shinkansen line's Mishima Station in Shizuoka and Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, both in central Japan.

After implementing the full suspension between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in the western city of Osaka, the Shinkansen operator resumed services between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka around 10 a.m. Meanwhile, it decided to keep the operations halted for the entire day between Nagoya and Tokyo.

As for Saturday, Shinkansen services will be operated between Tokyo and Mishima and between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka, albeit with a reduced number of trains. But the Mishima-Nagoya section will remain closed throughout the day.

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, suspended Sanyo Shinkansen services between Hiroshima Station in western Japan and Hakata Station in the Kyushu southwestern region from the first train on Friday. It also reduced the number of Shinkansen services operating between Hiroshima and Shin-Osaka to four per hour.

