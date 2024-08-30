Typhoon Shanshan Leaves Kyushu in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Shanshan finished crossing the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region and reached the Seto Inland Sea on Friday morning.

The typhoon, which made landfall in Kyushu's Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday morning, brought heavy rain not only to Kyushu and the nearby Chugoku and Shikoku western regions but also to the Kinki western, Tokai central and Kanto eastern regions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has urged people to be on high alert for possible landslide disasters, inundation and river flooding.

The slow-moving 10th typhoon of the year was traveling northeast at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour in waters near the Kyushu city of Kunisaki, Oita Prefecture, at 11 a.m. Friday.

With a central atmospheric pressure of 994 hectopascals, the typhoon had a maximum sustained wind speed of 20 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 30 meters per second.

