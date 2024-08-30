Sept. Price Hikes Set for 1,392 Food Products in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Prices of a total of 1,392 products from 195 major Japanese food manufacturers will go up in September, a survey by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Friday.

The number of products with price hikes is down 35.2 pct from a year earlier, but above 1,000 for the first time since April.

Despite persistent pressure to raise prices amid rising raw material costs and the yen's weakness, companies are finding it difficult to actively raise prices due to concerns about the impact on consumption, according to Teikoku Databank.

Among the companies surveyed, Nissui Corp. will increase prices of 37 frozen food products by 2 to 11 pct. Nichirei Foods Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp. and Nissin Frozen Foods Co. will raise prices of ready-made meal, pasta and other products.

Ajinomoto AGF Inc. will hike prices of 116 coffee products, and Nestle Japan Ltd. and UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. will put up prices of bottled coffee products.

