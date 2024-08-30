Swimmer Suzuki Secures Gold, Japan's 1st Paris Paralympic Medal

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Swimmer Takayuki Suzuki brought Japan its first Paris Paralympics medal, a gold, on Thursday, the second day of the quadrennial sporting event.

After a festive opening ceremony the day before, the Paris Paralympic Games kicked off its first day of competitions Thursday.

A Paralympic veteran, 37-year-old Suzuki, who had amassed 10 medals in the past five Paralympic Games, added a gold to his already impressive medal cabinet when he won the men's 50-meter breaststroke event in the SB3 class on the day.

Also in swimming, Japan's 15-year-old Taiyo Kawabuchi finished the men's 400-meter freestyle event in the S9 class in seventh place.

Naohide Yamaguchi and Aira Kinoshita both ended fifth in the men's and women's 100-meter butterfly competitions in the S14 class, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]