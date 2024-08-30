Swimmer Suzuki Secures Gold, Japan's 1st Paris Paralympic Medal
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Paris, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Swimmer Takayuki Suzuki brought Japan its first Paris Paralympics medal, a gold, on Thursday, the second day of the quadrennial sporting event.
After a festive opening ceremony the day before, the Paris Paralympic Games kicked off its first day of competitions Thursday.
A Paralympic veteran, 37-year-old Suzuki, who had amassed 10 medals in the past five Paralympic Games, added a gold to his already impressive medal cabinet when he won the men's 50-meter breaststroke event in the SB3 class on the day.
Also in swimming, Japan's 15-year-old Taiyo Kawabuchi finished the men's 400-meter freestyle event in the S9 class in seventh place.
Naohide Yamaguchi and Aira Kinoshita both ended fifth in the men's and women's 100-meter butterfly competitions in the S14 class, respectively.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]