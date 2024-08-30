Japan Govt to Seek 282 B. Yen for Okinawa Promotion for FY '25

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)---Japan's Cabinet Office said Friday that it will seek 282 billion yen in expenses to promote Okinawa Prefecture's economy in its budget request for fiscal 2025.

The amount, down 10 billion yen from the previous year's request, falls short of at least 300 billion yen asked for by the southernmost prefecture for the fourth consecutive year.

Of the total, 78.3 billion yen will be provided as a lump-sum grant that the prefectural government can decide how to use freely.

The budget request also includes 6.8 billion yen to support advance land acquisitions related to future use of U.S. military base areas returned to Japan and 100 million yen for research into an aircraft maintenance facility to promote the concentration of aviation-related businesses.

