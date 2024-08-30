Japan Foreign Min. to Seek 66.2 B. Yen for Info Warfare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Friday announced a budget request including 66.2 billion yen in expenses to strengthen efforts to respond to information warfare, such as fight against false information.

The total amount of funds sought in the budget request for fiscal 2025 is 814.6 billion yen, up 12.3 pct from the initial budget for the previous year.

To better counter disinformation, the ministry plans to use artificial intelligence and other technologies to improve the information collection and analysis capabilities of the ministry and overseas diplomatic missions.

It will also strengthen the monitoring of false information and dissemination of accurate information to the rest of the world to fight information manipulation.

The budget request includes 5.1 billion yen to allow Japan to give defense equipment to a wider range of countries, mainly those in the Indo-Pacific region, under its official security assistance framework for providing such items to like-minded countries. The ministry hopes to boost its OSA spending further by filing a funding request without specifying the amount it is seeking.

