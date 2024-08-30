Children on Nursery Waiting Lists in Japan Hit New Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan had 2,567 children on nursery waiting lists as of April 1, down 4.2 pct from a year before, hitting a record low for the sixth straight year, a government survey showed Friday.

The figure, which marked the lowest level since the statistics began in 1994, apparently reflected a decrease in preschool children stemming from the country's low birthrate.

Meanwhile, waiting lists grew longer in some areas due to nursery teacher shortages and an influx of families with children following residential land development.

According to the Children and Families Agency, 1,524 local governments, or 87.5 pct of the total, had no child on nursery waiting lists.

About 60 pct of children on waiting lists were in the greater Tokyo area, the Kinki western region or ordinance-designated and other major cities.

