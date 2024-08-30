Jimoto Holdings Decides to Delay Public Fund Repayment by 13 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regional banking group Jimoto Holdings Inc. announced Friday a plan to extend the Sept. 30 deadline for a subsidiary's repayment of 20 billion yen in public funds by 13 years to the end of September 2037.

The planned deadline extension, which was decided at the holding firm's board meeting Friday, is due to the unit, Kirayaka Bank, facing difficulties paying back the public funds, or taxpayer money, because of a deterioration in its earnings.

The extension requires state approval. A Financial Services Agency panel of experts will screen the group's business reinforcement plan, which will include the new deadline, at a meeting to be held as early as Monday.

Jimoto Holdings, based in Sendai, the capital of the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, also announced the resignations of its chairman, Koji Kawagoe, and its president, Takashi Suzuki. Kirayaka Bank director Hideki Nishizuka and Toshio Sakazume, president of Sendai Bank, another subsidiary, will become new chairman and president of the parent holding company, respectively.

Jimoto Holdings aims to obtain approval for the extension of the repayment deadline and the top management reshuffle at an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on Sept. 27.

