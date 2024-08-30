Hyogo Gov. Denies Alleged Power Harassment in Sworn Testimony

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito denied allegations of power harassment, or harassment using a superior position in the workplace, in his sworn testimony to the Hyogo prefectural assembly on Friday.

It was his first testimony about the allegations to a special investigative committee of the assembly.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, the governor reiterated his intention not to resign over the allegations. "I would like to move the prefectural government forward while facing up to what I should reflect on and correct," he said.

During the testimony, Saito defended his decision to punish a prefectural official who had distributed documents accusing him of harassment and other alleged problematic behavior. The official died in July.

Regarding his remark calling the official a liar at a press conference in March, the governor admitted that the wording was "not appropriate," but added that the documents were "highly defamatory."

