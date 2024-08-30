Japan Withdraws Plan to Support Women Moving to Rural Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday effectively withdrew a plan to provide extra subsidies to young women who move to the countryside to get married, amid criticism for limiting such support to unmarried women.

“I issued instructions to reconsider ways to support migration,” regional revitalization minister Hanako Jimi said at a press conference on the day.

The central government currently provides up to 600,000 yen through local governments to individuals who move from Tokyo to rural areas.

As women have outnumbered men in net migration to the greater Tokyo area in recent years, the government initially planned to expand the program to give additional amounts to women who move to rural areas for marriage.

However, the plan drew a barrage of criticism. Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said at a separate press conference Friday, “The policy doesn’t make sense.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]