Ex-LDP Lawmaker Hirose Indicted over Alleged Pay Fraud

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Friday indicted Megumi Hirose, a former lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, without arresting her over alleged fraud related to the salary of a publicly paid secretary.

According to the indictment, Hirose allegedly submitted a false document to the House of Councillors secretariat in December 2022, pretending that she had hired the wife of her first public secretary as her second public secretary. She is believed to have thus defrauded the state of a total of about 3.58 million yen in wages and a retirement allowance between that month and December 2023.

After the scandal came to light, Hirose left the LDP in late July and resigned as a member of the Upper House in mid-August.

When a weekly magazine reported the scandal in March, Hirose denied allegations that the wife of her first public secretary did not actually work as her second secretary. She claimed on her website that the woman worked from home and did administrative work at the lawmaker's office in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

However, Hirose admitted during voluntary questioning by investigators that the woman did not work as a public secretary, according to informed sources. She issued a statement Aug. 15 saying that it was true that she received the second secretary's salary to cover her office's costs.

