Japan Defense Ministry to Seek Record 8.5 T. Yen for FY '25

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday that it is seeking a record 8,538.9 billion yen under the government's fiscal 2025 budget, including 323.2 billion yen for establishing a satellite constellation as part of the country's counterstrike capability.

The satellite constellation, or a group of small satellites capable of tracking targets, is aimed at countering military expansion by China and North Korea. The ministry is also planning to deploy in earnest long-range missiles that are able to strike distant targets.

The total budget request is up 40 billion yen from the initially envisaged level of 8,489.9 billion yen. The government plans to spend a total of roughly 43 trillion yen in fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2027 on defenses, with expenditures in the final year likely to be set at 8.9 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2025, a total of 970 billion yen was requested for so-called standoff defense capabilities, which would enable Japan to attack targets from outside enemy range.

In the six-year plan to deploy a satellite constellation, to be consigned to the private sector, multiple small satellites will be launched and placed on the same orbit from fiscal 2025. They will start operations in fiscal 2027, serving as the "eyes" of Japan's counterstrike capability by continuously detecting and tracking targets.

