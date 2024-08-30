2 More Deaths Reported amid Typhoon Shanshan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Two more people have been confirmed dead as Typhoon Shanshan was slowly moving from southwestern to western Japan on Friday, bringing heavy rains to a wide range of areas in the country.

The two are a man in his 80s in the city of Kashima, Saga Prefecture, and a man also in his 80s, who was found in a river in the town of Chikujo, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Three people were earlier found dead in a landslide in the city of Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, and a man in his 80s died in the town of Kamiita, Tokushima Prefecture.

Typhoon Shanshan also left a total of 99 people injured, including 40 in Miyazaki Prefecture and 24 in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The typhoon--the 10th of the year--moved east over the Seto Inland Sea on Friday afternoon and made landfall around the city of Shikokuchuo, Ehime Prefecture, around 9 p.m.

