Over 2.5 M. Sets of Info Leaked from 4 Japan Nonlife Insurers

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--More than 2.5 million sets of customer information at four major Japanese nonlife insurers has leaked through insurance agents and employees sent on loan to such agents, it was learned.

Of the total, employees on loan were found to have been involved in about 240,000 cases, including for contracts for corporate customers.

The four firms--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.--are alleged to have obtained information on rival companies' customers inappropriately in part through employees dispatched to insurance agents.

The four insurers submitted their respective reports on the outcomes of their investigations into the irregularities to the Financial Services Agency on Friday.

Based on the reports, the FSA plans to probe the misconduct in detail, eyeing the possibility of slapping the firms with administrative penalties.

