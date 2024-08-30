Tokaido Shinkansen Suspension to Continue Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, will continue to suspend its Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Nagoya stations on Saturday, due to Typhoon Shanshan.

Around two Kodama trains per hour will operate in both directions between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka, according to JR Tokai.

Service between Tokyo and Mishima may resume in the afternoon, depending on weather conditions.

The Sanyo Shinkansen line in western Japan and the Kyushu Shinkansen line in southwestern Japan will be fully reopened on Saturday.

