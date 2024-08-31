Tokaido Shinkansen Operations Remain Partially Suspended

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, suspended Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train operations on the section between Tokyo Station and Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, from the first trains of Saturday due to heavy rain from Typhoon Shanshan.

Of the section, services between Tokyo and Mishima Station in Shizuoka Prefecture, east of Aichi, were resumed Saturday afternoon. The Mishima-Nagoya part will remain closed for the rest of Saturday and throughout Sunday, according to JR Tokai.

On the Tokaido Shinkansen section between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, about two Kodama trains, which stop at every station, were operated per hour Saturday morning. But operations were halted temporarily later as readings of a rain gauge in the town of Tarui in Gifu Prefecture, an Aichi neighbor, reached a regulatory limit.

Through services between the Tokaido Shinkansen line and the Sanyo Shinkansen line, operated by West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, will be canceled throughout Saturday.

To help cover the partial suspension of Tokaido Shinkansen operations, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, decided to operate extra trains on the Hokuriku Shinkansen line. Japan Airlines will also provide special flights.

