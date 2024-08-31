Ohtani Becomes 1st MLB Player with 43 Homers, 43 Stolen Bases

Newsfrom Japan

Phoenix, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Friday became the first player in Major League Baseball history to reach 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a single regular season.

In the second inning of the day's game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 30-year-old Japanese player, who had 42 homers and 42 stolen bases before the match, made it to the first base being hit with a pitch and then stole the second base. Ohtani, who appeared in the game as designated leadoff hitter, blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers edged the Diamondbacks 10-9, with Ohtani going two-for-four.

Ohtani achieved the milestone of 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 23.

