20 Pct Take No Action over Nankai Trough Quake Warning

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Although 80 pct of people were aware of a warning issued in August against a possible huge earthquake in the Nankai Trough off Japan's Pacific coast, some 20 pct of them did not take specific action, a University of Tokyo survey has found.

The university's Center for Integrated Disaster Information Research conducted the online survey for three days from Aug. 9, the day after the Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency information on a possible Nankai Trough megaquake to 707 municipalities in 29 of the country's 47 prefectures. The information, the first of its kind, was issued soon after a strong quake struck off Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Aug. 8.

The agency called on people to take precautions against such a quake. The emergency information was lifted on Aug. 15 as there was no particular change in the state of the plate boundaries near where the quake is expected to occur.

The survey collected answers from a total of 9,400 people in the 47 prefectures. They were divided into two groups, one for 5,600 respondents from 28 of the 29 prefectures where the emergency information was issued and the other for 3,800 respondents from the other 19 prefectures. Tokyo was included in the latter group because the emergency information for the Japanese capital was issued only for its remote islands in the Pacific.

The survey showed that 83.0 pct of the 5,600 respondents were aware of the emergency information.

