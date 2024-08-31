Japan Govt Mulls Investment in Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is mulling investing in chipmaker Rapidus Corp., which aims to start mass-producing a next-generation semiconductor in 2027, it was learned Saturday.

The government apparently hopes that the move will help spur private-sector investments in and loans to Rapidus by increasing the company's credibility.

Rapidus is building a plant in the city of Chitose in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and promoting fund procurement in the run-up to the planned start of mass production.

The government is making efforts to encourage the domestic private sector to provide funding to the semiconductor industry to beef up the country's industrial competitiveness and economic security.

It is preparing to submit a bill allowing government investment to an extraordinary parliamentary session this autumn at the earliest, with support for Rapidus in mind.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]