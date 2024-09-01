People Flock to Ueno Zoo ahead of Pandas' Return to China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--People flocked to Tokyo's Ueno Zoo to see giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin on Saturday, a day after their return to China in late September was announced, with many visitors saying that they will miss the cute animals.

"I came (to see Ri Ri and Shin Shin) because I heard they will leave (for China)," Shutaro Saito, 11, an elementary school sixth grader from Tokyo who visited the zoo with his family, said. "I waited for about an hour, but I'm happy to be able to see them up close," he said.

"(The announcement was) too sudden, so I'll miss them," said Toshie Akiyama, 57, who visits the zoo at least three times a week.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday that Ri Ri, a male, and Shin Shin, a female, will be returned to China on Sept. 29, and that Sept. 28 will be the final public viewing day for the pair.

After the return, the two giant pandas, both 19 years old, will receive treatment for their hypertension.

