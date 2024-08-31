Chinese Navy Ship Enters Japanese Waters off Kagoshima Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--A survey vessel from the Chinese navy entered Japanese waters near the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Saturday morning, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

This marked the 13th time that a Chinese navy vessel has intruded into Japanese waters and the first such case since September last year.

The Japanese government protested to the Chinese government through diplomatic channels over the incident, which came after a Y-9 reconnaissance plane from the Chinese military violated Japanese airspace over waters off the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Monday.

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted the Chinese navy survey vessel heading east off the island of Kuchinoerabu, also in Kagoshima, early Saturday morning, according to the ministry.

Around 6 a.m., the vessel crossed into Japanese waters southwest of Kuchinoerabu and stayed within the waters for one hour and 53 minutes before leaving the waters at a point southwest of Yakushima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]