Typhoon Shanshan Travels off Japan's Kii Peninsula Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Shanshan traveled east over Pacific waters south of the Kii Peninsula in western Japan on Saturday after crossing the Shikoku western region the same day.

The 10th typhoon of the year is expected to move northward over the peninsula toward Monday and then turn into a tropical cyclone.

On Sunday, heavy rain is seen hitting the Pacific side of the Kinki western, Tokai central and Kanto-Koshin central to eastern regions. On Saturday, some areas in the Tohoku northeastern region and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido also had torrential rains.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warning people to remain on high alert for landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Typhoon Shanshan left six people dead while a total of 125 people in 14 prefectures, including those in the Kyushu southwestern and Kanto eastern regions, suffered injuries, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]