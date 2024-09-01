SDF Ends Bathing Support in Noto Quake Area

Newsfrom Japan

Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel provided their final bathing support Saturday in the Ishikawa Prefecture city of Suzu, which was hit hard by the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake.

People in Suzu expressed their gratitude to the SDF members, who are set to leave the central Japan city on Monday after completing their relief mission related to the 7.6-magnitude temblor.

Up to about 110,000 households were hit by water outages in the wake of the quake, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The SDF started the bathing support service in quake-hit areas on Jan. 6. In Suzu, the assistance has been provided at three locations. The termination of the support was decided partly because public bath facilities have resumed operations.

"I can't feel refreshed unless I take a bath," Katsunori Heizei, 70, who used on Saturday a temporary bath provided by the SDF, said. "I really thank them for staying with us for as long as eight months."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]