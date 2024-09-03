Japan to Support Supply of Recycled Plastics for Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry plans to provide financial assistance aimed at expanding domestic supply of recycled plastics for use in vehicle production.

The move is designed to ensure that Japanese automakers meet planned European Union regulations that will call for greater content of recycled plastics in vehicles.

The ministry will subsidize costs of analysis and research conducted by companies to help them increase supply of high-quality recycled plastics. It will also support introduction of expensive devices to test the strength and durability of recycled plastics.

The ministry requested 700 million yen in funding for the initiative for fiscal 2025, which starts next April.

The ministry will set up a joint venture with industry groups and academics in October to discuss ways to promote the use of recycled plastics in vehicles. It is scheduled to craft an action plan within fiscal 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]