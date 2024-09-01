Tokaido Shinkansen Services Partially Shut for Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, continued to cancel services on the Mishima-Nagoya section of its Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line from Sunday's first trains, due to the effect of Typhoon Shanshan.

The services between Mishima Station in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, and Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, west of Shizuoka, will remain suspended throughout the day.

JR Tokai plans to operate the Shinkansen line on all sections on Monday, from the day's first trains. But there is a possibility of canceling services depending on weather conditions, the company said.

On Sunday, JR Tokai is offering about two trains per hour on both directions on the section between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on the Tokaido Shinkansen line from the start of the day and on the section between Tokyo and Mishima stations from around 10:30 a.m.

The company decided to suspend through services between the Tokaido Shinkansen line and the Sanyo Shinkansen line, run by West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, throughout Sunday.

