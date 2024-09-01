Apparent Suicide Jumper Falls onto Pedestrian in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Two women have died in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, with one of them apparently being hit with the other, who is believed to have fallen from a building.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police received an emergency call reporting that two women are lying down at a square in front of Yokohama Station of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, in Nishi Ward of the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture. The caller said that someone seems to have jumped from a building.

Officers from the Kanagawa prefectural police department rushed to the site and found the two women, both of whom were bleeding.

According to sources including security camera footage, one of the women fell from a building and bumped into the other who was walking below.

Both were confirmed dead after being transported to hospital. The police are investigating details of the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]