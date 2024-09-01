Japan Reaches Paralympic Rugby Final for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan edged Australia in overtime in the wheelchair rugby semifinals at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

Japan reached the final of the Paralympic wheelchair rugby event for the first time ever.

In the SH2 class mixed 10-meter air rifle prone event, Japanese shooter Mika Mizuta earned a bronze medal.

Japanese athletes thrived also in wheelchair badminton. Sarina Satomi and Daiki Kajiwara advanced to the women's WH1 class final and the men's WH2 class final, respectively. Both Satomi and Kajiwara aim to win a gold medal for the second straight Paralympics.

In the men's wheelchair tennis singles event, Japan's Tokito Oda defeated a British player in a second-round match, his opening game in the Paris Games.

