Japan to Support Efforts to Promote Urban-Rural Dual Living

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s land ministry plans to support companies and nonprofit organizations working to promote lifestyles with two homes each in urban and rural areas.

The ministry included funds for the support in its budget request for fiscal 2025.

The move comes as a revised law that includes the establishment of a system to promote such urban-rural dual living will take effect in November.

Under the revised law, municipal governments will designate nonprofit organizations and real estate firms to provide information on vacant houses and available jobs to people hoping to have a second home.

The land ministry will support the designated organizations from fiscal 2025, such as providing subsidies. It also plans to launch a model project with companies offering new services to promote urban-rural dual living.

