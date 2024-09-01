Typhoon Shanshan Turns into Tropical Cyclone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Shanshan turned into a tropical cyclone off the Pacific coast of central Japan at noon Sunday and then moved northwest slowly.

Some areas in the Kanto eastern region of Japan and the Tokai central region had heavy rain intermittently due to rain clouds from the tropical cyclone and warm and humid air flowing in from the edge of a Pacific high pressure system.

As the ground is believed to have become soft in some places because of the heavy rains that have fallen so far, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned eastern and western areas of the country to remain on high alert for landslides and maintain vigilance against inundation of low-lying areas and swollen and flooded rivers.

The death toll from the 10th typhoon of the year stood at seven as of 4 p.m. Sunday while one person remained unaccounted for, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. A total of 127 people in 14 prefectures, including those in Kanto to the Kyushu southwestern region, suffered injuries.

In the city of Izu in Shizuoka Prefecture, part of the Tokai region, cumulative rainfall between 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 3 p.m. Sunday reached 995 millimeters, about 2.5 times the amount for the whole of August in average year.

