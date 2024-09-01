Final Preparation said Underway for Kishida's S. Korea Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean and Japanese governments are in the final stage of talks on setting a schedule and agenda issues for a planned visit to South Korea by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a senior official at the South Korean presidential office said Sunday.

Preparations are underway for announcing details shortly, the official also told reporters.

Kishida is expected to visit South Korea for two days from Friday, before his resignation as prime minister, and hold a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to sources in the Japanese and South Korean governments.

Kishida apparently hopes to reaffirm with Yoon that Japan and South Korea will continue cooperation, including in the security field to deal with issues related to North Korea.

Kishida and Yoon are also expected to discuss deepening relations between Japan and South Korea in the run-up to the 60th anniversary next year of the two countries' diplomatic normalization.

