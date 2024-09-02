Japan Working to Train Guides for Visually Impaired Runners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Blind Marathon Association is actively working to train guides who accompany visually impaired marathon runners.

"We want to create an environment in which visually impaired people can run anytime," association executive Sugao Harada, 64, has said.

The association promotes blind marathon as it hopes to improve the physical strength of such people and assist them in social participation.

"One more meter, and you'll reach a left curve," a participant in a guide training session said, calling out to a visually impaired runner as they ran together.

It was a training event held by the association in mid-July in a Tokyo gym. Fourteen people took part, receiving lectures and practical training.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]