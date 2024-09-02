Japan Reaches Paralympic Rugby Final for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan reached the final of the Paralympic wheelchair rugby event for the first time ever after edging Australia 52-51 in overtime at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

In wheelchair badminton, Japanese women's doubles teammates Satomi Sarina and Yuma Yamazaki tool the silver medal after losing to a Chinese pair. In the men's doubles event, Daiki Kajiwara and Hiroshi Murayama of Japan defeated a Japanese pair to earn the bronze medal.

In women's boccia individual in the BC1 class, Hiromi Endo of Japan took the bronze medal. In men's 100-meter sprint in the T13 class, Japan's Shuta Kawakami claimed the bronze medal. In the SH2 class mixed 10-meter air rifle prone event, Japanese shooter Mika Mizuta clinched the bronze medal.

