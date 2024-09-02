Hayashi to Declare LDP Leadership Bid Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday that he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce his candidacy for the Sept. 27 presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

This will be his second attempt to lead the LDP following his failed bid in 2012.

Hayashi, 63, will become the fourth LDP member to officially declare a bid for the party presidency. Over 10 names have been floated as potential candidates for the race.

He had been the second highest-ranking member of the LDP faction formerly led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Hayashi served in government posts such as defense and foreign ministers before becoming chief cabinet secretary under Kishida in December last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]