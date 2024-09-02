Man Killed by Falling Concrete in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--A piece of concrete fell from a building at a demolition site in central Tokyo on Monday, killing a security guard who was directing traffic there.

The victim, Masanori Yokoyama, 67, was found unconscious and bleeding from a head wound and rushed to a hospital, but died three and a half hours later.

The piece of concrete, apparently part of an exterior wall of the building, fell from the fifth floor through a construction enclosure.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of the incident at around 9:25 a.m.

An exterior wall suddenly gave way and what appeared to be a stone fell and hit Yokoyama while he was sweeping the street, according to another security guard who was nearby at the time of the accident. Passers-by could have been injured in the accident, the guard added.

