Japan 2024 Summer Temperature Equals Record High

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The temperature in Japan this summer equaled the record high posted in 2023, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.

The average temperature from June to August at 15 chosen observation points across the country topped the average for the 30 years through 2020 by 1.76 degrees Celsius, the same as summer last year.

The summer sea surface temperature near Japan surpassed the average by 1.5 degrees, marking a new high since records began in 1982.

The agency held a meeting of its team for abnormal weather analysis.

"We can say that we've had abnormal weather again this year," said team leader Hisashi Nakamura, professor at the University of Tokyo. "Long-term global warming has elevated temperatures in Japan, and the persistently high sea temperatures in the waters near Japan do not resolve easily, making unprecedented high temperatures more likely to occur."

