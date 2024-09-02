Meta Launches Third-Party Fact-Checking System in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese unit of Meta Platforms Inc., the operator of Facebook and Instagram, said Monday that it has launched a system for third-party checks on the accuracy of social media posts.

Meta has partnered with Tokyo-based Litmus, a member of an international fact-checking organization, to provide the system.

In the system, Litmus assesses information as false, partially false or other after checking it with related people and conducting data research. Based on the assessment, Meta will take action, such as restricting the release of the information.

The fact-checking system does not cover the opinions of individuals or statements by politicians.

Meta has already implemented similar systems in the United States and elsewhere.

